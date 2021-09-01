‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Release Date Delayed a Week

Sony has pounced on a new release date for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” pushing the blockbuster sequel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.

The minor shift came minutes after Paramount took “Top Gun: Maverick” off its Nov. 19 spot and delayed the Tom Cruise tentpole to 2022.

Sony has postponed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” several times amid the pandemic, but the studio has remained determine to keep the film on the big screen even as it nixed theatrical plans for its “Cinderella” remake, the animated adventure “Hotel Transylvania 4,” Tom Hanks’ drama “Greyhound,” among several others, and licensed them to digital players like Netflix and Amazon. Sony is the only major studio that doesn’t have its own streaming service.

Jason Reitman directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which follows the events of 1984’s “Ghostbusters” and 1989’s “Ghostbusters II.” The upcoming installment picks up 30 years later and centers on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd joined the cast. Jason Reitman’s father Ivan Reitman directed the first “Ghostbusters” a supernatural comedy starring Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists.