Sony Making ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Movie With ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski

The popular PlayStation video game “Ghost of Tsushima” is getting a film adaptation from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will helm the film.

“Ghost of Tsushima” follows the samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last remaining member of his clan. He must abandon the traditions that guided him as a warrior to protect the Japanese island of Tsushima during a Mongol invasion. The game was released for the PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020, and became an instant hit, selling more than 6.5 million copies. Sucker Punch Productions developed the game, and it was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz will produce the film adaptation via their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce for PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as executive producers, with Peter Kang overseeing the project.

At last year’s Game Awards, “Ghost of Tsushima” was nominated for game of the year, best game direction, best narrative and best performer for Daisuke Tsuji, who portrayed Jin Sakai. Within three days of the game’s release, it sold more than 2.4 million copies worldwide.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are currently at work on two other film adaptation of popular video games. The “Uncharted” movie starring Tom Holland is set for release on February 11, 2022, and HBO’s “The Last of Us” series with Pedro Pascal is currently in development with “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin.

Stahelski directed the first three “John Wick” films, with a fourth movie in the works. The popular Keanu Reeves action franchise has grossed more than $600 million worldwide. He is repped by WME and attorney Tara Kole.

