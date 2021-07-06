Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ Sequel Sells to STX in Huge $75 Million Deal

STX has nabbed worldwide rights to “Greenland: Migration,” a sequel to the 2020 disaster film starring Gerard Butler.

In the biggest deal yet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, STX shelled out $25 million to roll out the film in the U.S. and Canada and paid another $50 million for international territories. In line with STX’s distribution model, the sequel is being pre-sold to buyers in foreign markets to offset the massive $75 million price tag.

STX distributed the first film, which skipped theaters in the U.S. and debuted directly on premium video-on-demand platforms. The company didn’t disclose rental sales, so it’s unclear how many people watched “Greenland” at home. Outside of North America, “Greenland” played on the big screen in more than 26 countries and collected $52 million at the international box office.

Ric Roman Waugh is returning to direct the follow-up to “Greenland,” with screenwriter Chris Sparling on board to write the script. Butler is reprising his role alongside co-star Morena Baccarin of “Deadpool” and “Homeland” fame. In the first film, Butler and Baccarin portrayed an estranged couple making a dangerous journey with their young son as a global apocalypse threatens life as they know it. The sequel is a continuation of the original story and sees the Garrity family after surviving near-extinction by traversing across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

European financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are producing “Greenland: Migration.” Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights, while CAA Media Finance is co-representing the U.S. The movie is expected to begin production in 2022.

Deadline Hollywood first reported news of the sale to STX.