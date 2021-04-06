Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Romantic Comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Sets 2022 Release Date

Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” is coming to movie theaters next year.

The Universal Pictures film, which reunites the “Ocean’s Eleven” co-stars and longtime friends, will debut on Sept. 30, 2022.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), the story centers on Clooney and Roberts as two exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from repeating their past mistakes.

“Ticket to Paradise” is expected to begin filming later this year. It will shoot on location in Queensland, Australia, and will get tax incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

In addition to directing, Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the film with Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, as is Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films. Senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Clooney most recently directed “The Midnight Sky,” a sci-fi film in which he also starred as a scientist who ventures through the Arctic Circle to warn off a returning spaceship following a global catastrophe. His production company Smokehouse Pictures is set to produce a docu-series about the Ohio State University abuse scandal.

Roberts’ latest film role was in the heart-wrenching drama “Ben Is Back,” in which she played the mother of an addict. On the TV side, Roberts executive produced and starred in the first season of the Amazon Prime series “Homecoming.”