George Clooney Calls on Daily Mail to Stop Publishing Pictures of Celebrities’ Children

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, calling it a matter of safety.

Clooney issued “an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications” on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd’s son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.

Clooney flatly stated that his own children are threatened by intrusive photos of celebrity-hunting photographers because his wife, Amal Clooney, works as a human rights lawyer and because of his high profile as an Oscar-winning actor.

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover,” he wrote.

A representative for the Daily Mail could not immediately be reached for comment late Thursday. Clooney’s letter also states that the Lourd pictures that sparked his letter were ultimately removed from an online platform.