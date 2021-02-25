George A. Romero’s Lost Film ‘The Amusement Park’ Comes to Shudder

“The moment we heard ‘The Amusement Park’ had been rediscovered and was being restored, we knew we had to bring this unseen George A. Romero masterpiece to Shudder members,” said Craig Engler, Shudder general manager.

Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, founder and president of the George A. Romero Foundation, served as a producer on the film. George Romero died in 2017 at the age of 77.

“The first and only work-for-hire in Romero’s career sheds a new perspective on an ongoing issue of ageism and Romero’s uncanny sense of reflection on society, and the Romero ‘footprint’ is ever present and bodes well for the future of his impact on American cinema,” Desrocher-Romero said. “We are thankful to Yellow Veil Pictures who helped forge a path for us to find the most perfect custodian for this piece. Shudder understands that this film adds an important element to the Romero oeuvre. We are grateful.”