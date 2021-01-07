Geoff Johns Still Working with WarnerMedia, Despite Ray Fisher’s Claim Writer Is Leaving Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer-producer Geoff Johns has multiple projects at WarnerMedia and remains working with the company, despite a claim from actor Ray Fisher that Johns will be parting ways with WarnerMedia following the company’s investigation into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct on “Justice League,” multiple sources confirm to Variety.

On Thursday, Fisher posted a Twitter thread disputing a report that Fisher “publicly resigned” from playing the role of Cyborg for DC Films after Fisher tweeted on Dec. 30 “I will not participate in any production associated” with current DC Films president Walter Hamada. Six days later, Variety reported that Hamada re-upped his deal to run the DC unit through 2023.

In the same thread, Fisher tweeted that the “Justice League” investigation led to WarnerMedia “parting ways” with Joss Whedon — who was the main focus of Fisher’s “Justice League” allegations — and that “Geoff Johns will be following suit.”

The fact is: the Justice League investigation led to @WarnerMedia (and it’s affiliates) parting ways with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns will be following suit. Had Walter Hamada gotten his way, NONE of that would have been possible, and the cycle of abuse would’ve continued. 4/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 7, 2021

According to three sources familiar with Johns’ work with WarnerMedia, the company remains in business with him. Johns continues to work as the creator and showrunner for the CW series “Stargirl,” part of executive producer Greg Berlanti’s expansive suite of shows based on DC Comics properties. Along with co-writing the recent feature film “Wonder Woman 1984,” Johns serves as an executive producer on several other DC-based series, including “Batwoman,” “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” and the upcoming CW series “Superman & Lois.”

Fisher’s claim about Johns is the latest in a string of allegations and assertions the actor has made in connection with “Justice League.” It started in July with Fisher’s contention that director Joss Whedon engaged in “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” on the set of the film, and that Johns and Jon Berg, who were producers on “Justice League” and running the DC Films unit at the time, “enabled” Whedon. To date, Fisher has never publicly offered specific details nor corroboration regarding these allegations.

Upon concluding its investigation into Fisher’s claims, WarnerMedia announced on Dec. 11 that “remedial action has been taken,” but the company has declined to provide further details as to what that action entailed. On Thursday, Fisher claimed that Whedon’s announcement on Nov. 25 that he was exiting his HBO series “The Nevers” was part of that “remedial action.” At the time, Whedon said in a statement that he was leaving the series due to “the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic.” A spokesperson for Whedon declined to comment on Fisher’s tweet.