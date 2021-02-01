GameStop Stock Film in the Works with Script By Mark Boal, Noah Centineo Attached, Scott Galloway to Consult

The stock market drama surrounding GameStop is getting the Hollywood treatment.

A film version of the still-unfolding social-media driven financial scenario is in the works, with a script by Oscar-winner Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”).

Noah Centineo is attached to appear in a major role in the untitled film. Known for his breakout roles in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Fosters,” Centineo will next be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise before teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for “Black Adam.” “Pivot” host, tech expert and NYU professor Scott Galloway will consult on the project.

Makeready’s Brad Weston will produce the film with Definition Entertainment’s Nick Styne; Mark Sourian will executive produce.

News of the film project comes after Deadline reported Sunday that MGM picked up the rights to NY Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich’s book proposal “The Antisocial Network,” which also tells the story of one of Wall Street’s craziest weeks and has become the biggest financial news story of the year. The new project would be a reunion for MGM’s Michael DeLuca who produced “The Social Network,” the Oscar-winning adaptation of Mezrich’s “The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale Of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal.”

The two Wall Street-centric projects are in development separately.

Boal and Galloway are repped by WME, Centineo by CAA and Definition Entertainment.

Deadline was first to report news of the Boal package, which is said to be in in the works at Netflix. The streamer had no comment on the reports.

More to come…