Gal Gadot Joins Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot is in final negotiations to portray the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of “Snow White,” a source close to the project confirmed to Variety.

Gadot will star opposite “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who was cast as the classic princess in June. Since Gadot is primarily known for her heroic work in DC’s “Wonder Woman” franchise, her turn as the Evil Queen will give the actor a chance to show a more wicked side to her oeuvre.

In the timeless fairytale, the Evil Queen attempts to trick Snow White into eating a poisoned apple after becoming jealous of her beauty. The Disney villain also speaks the famous line: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?”

Marc Webb, who is best known for helming the “The Amazing Spider-Man” films starring Andrew Garfield and “500 Days of Summer,” is set to direct the adaptation.

