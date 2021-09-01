Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson Team With Effie T. Brown’s Gamechanger Films to Adapt ‘Sorcerority’ Graphic Novel

Effie T. Brown, Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson are joining forces to bring the fantasy graphic novel “Sorcerority” to the big screen.

Brown’s Gamechanger Films secured the rights to the fantasy novel by Mikhail Sebastian and George Watson earlier this year, and subsequently partnered with Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Henson’s TPH Entertainment to produce the feature film.

“Taraji and I have been looking for a project to work on together for a few years now and I’m excited to be partnering with her, TPH Productions and Gamechanger Films on this project. I’m looking forward to bringing this graphic novel to the big screen,” Union said in a statement announcing the collaboration.

Henson added: “I created TPH Entertainment as a way to help push forward stories that better represent what our society looks like and to help share voices that may not have been given the opportunity to be heard. Joining incredible, likeminded women like Effie and Gabrielle on this exciting adaptation is a thrill for me and I cannot wait to begin this journey with them!”

“Sorcerority” tells the story of a young African American girl named Melanie, who follows in the footsteps of her late mother by enrolling into a historically African American coven and university of magic. According to a description of the project, “Melanie soon discovers her enrollment into the school may not be entirely of her own choosing, but rather the calculated actions of a higher authority. In between her studies, she uncovers her familial connection to the school’s mysterious past, as well as her pivotal role in its future.”

Brown will produce the project on behalf of Gamechanger; Union is producing alongside Kian Gass, who will oversee from I’ll Have Another Productions; and Henson and Christine Conley produce on behalf of TPH Entertainment.

“I could not have imagined a better equipped or more inspiring dream team of female producing partners than Gabrielle and Taraji on a project about such powerful black women. ‘Sorcerority’s’ depiction of Black girl magic and sisterhood offers such a fresh and unexpected perspective, and we can’t wait to bring Mikhail and George’s beautiful graphic novel to life,” Brown said.

The new movie marks a second recent collaboration between Brown and Union, following Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope and Union, which Brown is producing and co-financing on behalf of Gamechanger. A24 is also co-financing and will handle worldwide distribution. Other recent Gamechanger projects include Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” starring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, plus the debut feature from Oscar-winning producer Oorlagh George, “Stranger With a Camera,” which is currently in post production.

In addition to its production slate, Gamechanger Films also recently consulted on Amazon Studios’ inclusion policy and playbook initiative for its content and productions, following the company’s mission to elevate projects by and about underserved communities including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities, across all platforms.

Both Henson and Union are repped by The Lede Company, with Union additionally represented by CAA, Range Media Partners and Patti Felker and Henson by M88 and Ziffren Law.