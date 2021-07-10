French Actor Lea Seydoux May Cancel Trip to Cannes After Testing Positive For Covid (EXCLUSIVE)

French actor Lea Seydoux is supposed to be the toast of this year’s Cannes Film Festival with four films, including three in competition. But sources say that the French star may cancel her trip to the South of France after testing positive for Covid.

Seydoux has not made the trip to Cannes yet; she’s currently on the production of a film during which contracted Covid. A source close to the actor says she’s mainly asymptomatic and has been self isolating for over a week at her Paris home.

In a plot twist worthy of an episode of “Call My Agent!,” Seydoux is getting tested every day. She is waiting for negative test results for two consecutive days in order to make the trip to Cannes for the world premiere of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” on Monday night.

Seydoux’s other films in competition are Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife,” and Bruno Dumont’s “France.” She also stars in Arnaud Desplechin’s film “Deception.”

More to come.