Four Seasons Total Landscaping Documentary to Air on MSNBC (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s never too early to relive one of the few comical moments from the final, chaotic months of the Trump presidency.

“Four Seasons Total Documentary,” a film centering around Rudy Giuliani’s botched attempt to contest the 2020 election results, is airing on MSNBC on Nov. 7 — exactly one year after the infamous debacle.

The documentary is less about the then-president’s lawyer accidentally booking a press conference outside a local landscaping company instead of the lavish Four Seasons Hotel, and instead focuses on a small business in Philadelphia that was unexpectedly thrust into the national spotlight when it agreed to host a political event in the middle of the presidential election.

MSNBC Films acquired rights to “Four Seasons Total Documentary” as part of the cable news channel’s attempt to bolster its presence in the documentary space. MSNBC Films is a new unit from the NBCUniversal-backed outlet that will be a home for long-form projects. Along with NBC News and Focus Features, MSNBC in 2020 presented “The Way I See It,” which was a hit for the network. MSNBC Films recently acquired French street artist JR’s “Paper & Glue” and plans to premiere the documentary on MSNBC in early 2022 following a run in theaters. The company also newly landed “In the Dark of the Valley,” about a family’s fight for answers as to why their children were battling rare forms of cancer.

Christopher Stoudt directed “Four Seasons Total Documentary,” which he describes as “apolitical” with a “feel good tone.” In the documentary, key executives of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, including owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton, attempt to explain the events leading up to the embarrassing fiasco for the Trump campaign.

“I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the film and I am incredibly excited to be working with the good folks at MSNBC. But whatever happens, I’m already confident it’s the best film ever made about a landscaping company,” Stoudt said.

Per the official logline, “FSTD chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story from inside the company’s walls, reveals how agreeing to host the press conference nearly cost them everything and tells the inspiring tale of how they turned near disaster into a quintessential American Dream success story. FSTD also finally answers the question everyone has been asking since Nov. 7, 2020 — What really happened?”

Glen Zipper (“Challenger: The Final Flight,” “Dogs”) and Sean Stuart (“Tread,” “Whats My Name: Muhammad Ali”), who produced the doc, added: “Like most other people we were totally fascinated by the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, and the mystery behind it. However, what ended up surprising us most in making the film wasn’t the answer to the mystery — it was the heartwarming and inspiring story of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping family as told by director Christopher Stoudt.”

Executive producers were MSNBC president Rashida Jones executive and MSNBC Films VP of longform acquisition Amanda Spain.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.