Forest Whitaker Joins Tom Hardy in Netflix Crime Film ‘Havoc’

Forest Whitaker has joined Tom Hardy in the upcoming Netflix crime drama film “Havoc,” Variety has learned.

The film hails from writer, director, and producer Gareth Evans, the first under a new exclusive multi-year deal to produce and direct films for the streamer.

In “Havoc,” after a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city. Hardy’s casting was reported in February.

Whitaker won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for best actor for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland.” He has turned in tour de force performances in a number of other films, including but not limited to “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai,” “The Butler,” “Black Panther,” “Platoon,” “Bird,” and “The Great Debaters.” He currently stars in the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” as legendary gangster Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson. The second season of the show will debut in April.

Evans is producing “Havoc” under his One More One Productions banner. Ed Talfan of Severn Screen will also produce, as will Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films. Hardy will produce in addition to starring.

Evans is best known for writing and directing the action spectaculars “The Raid: Redemption” and its sequel. He most recently co-created the Sky-AMC series “Gangs of London,” which was renewed for a second season last year.