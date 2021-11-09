Foo Fighters to Star in Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666’

Foo Fighters will give their fans goosebumps of the cinematic kind in February, when the horror comedy “Studio 666,” starring the band, hits theaters.

The film, which is released in the U.S. on Friday, February 25, 2022, was directed by BJ McDonnell (of 2019’s “Slayer: The Repentless Killogy” fame), from a story by Foo frontman Dave Grohl, with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. “Studio 666” was acquired by Open Road Films Acquires for worldwide rights, and produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota.

All six Foos – Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – will act as both executive producers and stars of “Studio 666,” with fellow thespians Whitney Cummings (“Roseanne” show runner), Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”), Will Forte (“MacGruber”), Jenna Ortega (the upcoming “Wednesday”) and Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”).

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Grohl in a press release. “Like most things Foo, ‘Studio 666’ began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, ‘Medicine at Midnight’ (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. ‘Studio 666’ will fuck you up.”

Open Road Films’ founding CEO Ortenberg adds, “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

Rather than score “Studio 666” themselves, the Foos and director O’Donnell will use the services of composer and current Ministry drummer to score Roy Mayorga their film.

In Grohl’s story (and Buhler/Hughes’ screenplay), the Foos move into an San Fernando Valley mansion “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record 2021’s “Medicine at Midnight.” Once in the haunted house, Grohl and the Foos find themselves grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Before you can scream out the title of 1978’s “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park,” director O’Donnell does it for you by invoking the name of that camp classic. “‘Studio 666; is a perfect combination of all things I love,” says the director. “Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles ‘Help!,’ the Monkees ‘Head’ or ‘Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.’ Take that 60’s/70’s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and “Studio 666” is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

You can add the announcement of “Studio 666” to Foo Fighters already crowded schedule for autumn. While the band was just inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney on October 30, Grohl recently published his autobiography, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” on October 5.