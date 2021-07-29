‘Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge Joins ‘Spoiler Alert,’ Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello Memoir

Focus Features will begin production on “Spoiler Alert,” a film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s 2017 best-selling memoir titled, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.”

Ben Aldridge of “Fleabag” renown joins the previously announced Jim Parsons in the movie. Kiska Higgs, president of productions and acquisitions announced the release thursday. Michael Showalter will direct the film.

“Spoiler Alert” revolves around a tragicomic love story between Aldridge and Parson’s characters. Following the memoir, Ausiello, played by Parsons, unpacks the emotional maelstrom into which his relationship was plunged in the 11 months that took his partner, photographer Kit, played by Aldridge. Kit was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and throughout the film showcases the glimpses of the roller-coaster ride that was the couple’s 14-year romance.

“The moment I finished Ausiello’s incredible book, I knew Focus needed to make this film,” said Higgs. “We fell head over heels in love with Michael and Kit, and their classic New York Romance, and we can’t wait to see what Jim and Ben breathe into the roles. With Showalter’s vision of the story’s heart and humor, we hope not only do justice to Michael and Kit but also inspire the audience to love them as much as we do.”

Along with Showalter, Jim Parsons, Jordana Mollick, Todd Spiewak, and Allison Mo Massey will direct. Showalter and Mollick will be under their Semi-Formal Productions banner, while Parsons, Spiewak and Allison Mo Massey will be under their That’s Wonderful Productions banner. Ausiello will serve as executive producer.

Aldridge is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell, and Peikoff Mahan. Semi-Formal is represented by UTA, Artists First and Goodman Genow. That’s Wonderful Productions is represented at CAA, Principal and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.