Florian Munteanu to Play Krieg in ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Florian Munteanu, the Romanian boxer turned actor, is in final talks to join Eli Roth’s adaptation of “Borderlands.” He will play Krieg, the hulking protector of Tiny Tina, the teenage explosives expert in the video game series that is inspiring the upcoming movie. It’s a natural fit for Munteanu, who clocks in at 6’4”, 235 pounds and was dubbed “Big Nasty” during his heavyweight boxing days.

He joins a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black. Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina. In the game, Krieg, which means “war” in German, wields a buzz axe and breathes fire. Lionsgate is releasing the film.

Munteanu previously starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Creed II.” He is also set to appear as Razor Fist in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is expected to premiere this year, COVID willing.

“Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage,” Roth said. “Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn’t know was possible. He’s going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast.”

The latest draft of the “Borderlands” screenplay is written by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”). Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through Picturestart.

“Borderlands” is one of the most popular video game franchises in history, with more than 68 million units sold worldwide.

Munteanu is represented by Gersh and attorney Patti Felker.