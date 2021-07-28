‘Flag Day’ Trailer Showcases Sean Penn’s On and Off-Screen Family

Sean Penn’s upcoming film “Flag Day” has released its first trailer, featuring Penn and his children, Dylan Frances Penn and Hopper Jack Penn, as the dysfunctional Vogel family.

Sean Penn serves as both star and director for the movie, which is based on Jenifer Vogel’s 2004 memoir recounting her fractured relationship with her father, criminal and con-man John Vogel. The film stays true to the memoir, offering up the troubled relationship between John (Sean Penn), a grandiose deadbeat-narcissist, and Jennifer (Dylan Frances Penn), an aspiring journalist. Katheryn Winnick plays John’s wife, Patty, and Hopper Jack Penn portrays their adrift son, Nick. “Flag Day” marks Dylan Frances Penn’s debut leading role.

The trailer shows that though John has a demented way of parenting — and mess up his relationships again and again — he truly loves his children. So in order to prove to his daughter that she can rely on him, John attempts to give up his criminal antics and land a real job.

The film recently premiered at Cannes, where it earned a four-minute standing ovation and sparked awards buzz for Dylan Frances Penn. “Flag Day” also stars Katheryn Winnick, Eddie Marsan, Hopper Jack Penn, Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Jayden Rylee, Regina King, Cole Flynn, Beckam Crawford, Bailey Noble, James Juce and Dale Dickey.

William Horberg, John Kilik, and Fernando Sulichin are producers. Jez Butterworth adapted the script and Danny Moder served as director of photography. “Flag Day” opens in limited U.S. theaters on Aug. 20, from United Artists Releasing.

Watch the trailer below.