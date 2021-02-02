Explosion on Film Set in Santa Clarita Starts Brush Fire, Critically Injures 3

An explosion on a film set in Santa Clarita, Calif. sparked a brush fire, leaving three people critically injured, according to the Associated Press.

As reported by the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to initial reports of an explosion on the 25100 block of Rye Canyon Loop around 4:45 p.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Abraham Bedoyan told the Associated Press that the blast was reported in an industrial neighborhood. L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Martin Rangel said that ambulances took three patients in critical condition to the hospital.

Rangel also told the Associated Press that the fire spread to a hillside, but the flames were quickly put out by firefighters. The L.A. County Fire Department Air Operations Twitter account posted an update at 5:45 p.m., stating that the brush fire had been put out, with additional incident details to follow.

BRUSH FIRE (now out) 2/2/21 Two @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters made water drops on a small wildfire off Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita, CA. Additional incident details will follow via @LACoFDPIO. (📷Matt Nonemacher) With @LACoFD @AMR_Social @SCVSHERIFF #RyeFire pic.twitter.com/xxB4dJm5DQ — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) February 3, 2021

“Three burn victims are all being transported to a local trauma center with additional injuries,” L.A. County Fire Departent Supervisor Ed Pickett told the Signal. “We don’t know what caused it, and we are doing an investigation right now.”

According to the Signal, the location of the explosion is that of the Southern California Innovation Park, which is a listed filming location on the Santa Clarita Film Office website. According to the Santa Clarita Film Office website, the park consists of “large landscaped areas of mature evergreen and deciduous trees and shrubs which include large grass-covered lawns and basketball and volleyball courts; a helipad; some unique building exteriors.”

The exact film set at which the explosion took place remains unknown at the time of publication.