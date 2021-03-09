Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen, Andra Day and More Named as Writers Guild Presenters — Film News in Brief

Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen, Andra Day and More Named as Writers Guild Presenters

The Writers Guild of America West and East today unveiled a line-up of presenters scheduled to appear at the 2021 Writers Guild Awards joint virtual ceremony on Sunday, March 21.

Among the presenters are Oscar contenders Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Sacha Baron Cohen ( “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”)

Also presenting are Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), WGA and Emmy-nominated writer and educator Jelani Cobb, Adweek and Streamy Award-winning author and comedian Sarah Cooper (“How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), and Emmy-nominated writer-producer Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”.)

Late night host Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”), Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), WGA and SAG Award-nominated actor-writer Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Ryan O’Connell (“Special”),”One Night in Miami” actor Leslie Odom Jr., television host Amber Ruffin, Lilly Singh and comedian Baratunde Thurston (“How to be Black”) were also named as presenters.

Kaos Production Company begins pre-production on ‘All Operators Are Currently Unavailable’

Croatian filmmaker and producer Ivan Katic has announced the plot and production plans for Kaos Production Company’s next project, “All Operators are Currently Unavailable.”

This announcement comes as Kaos’ latest project “Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus” competes in the 93rd Academy Awards’ Best Picture and Best Animated Feature race.

Kaos’ follow-up, “All Operators are Currently Unavailable,” will be an animated feature film with a pronounced narrative structure. The film will contain elements of science fiction, comedy, drama, and thrillers, exploring the idea that one’s reality could simultaneously be another’s fiction.

The film follows Roman Novotny, a troubled ex-screenwriter, who takes on a writing job at the enigmatic movie-themed resort, “Simula Peninsula,” where everyone and everything plays a part in an immersive fictional experience. But when Roman falls for the movie’s protagonist, Lisa, it becomes increasingly difficult for the writer to separate reality from fantasy.

Production is expected to last six to eight months.

Katic describes the film as a mix of “Fellini’s 8 ½ and Westworld,” originally intended to be a mix of animation and live-action elements. Due to budget constraints, however, the film is now planned to be wholly animated.

The film will also see a reunion between Katic and Accidental Luxuriance creator, Dalibor Barić. Barić has been confirmed as the director for the project. Barić describes his vision for the film’s focus and themes: “The residents of the Simula Peninsula, a closed community, are held captive by their hosts, stripped of their critical response-ability, which is the same as the voluntary suspension of disbelief we experience when engaged in the act of reading a book or watching a movie. Simula Peninsula is a catch 22, a paradise that is concurrently a carnivorous Venus Flytrap, consuming its victims slowly and imperceptibly. It’s the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ with psychology in action.”