Striker Entertainment to Handle Consumer Products Licensing for ‘Blade Runner’ Franchise — Film News in Brief

Alcon Entertainment Taps Striker Entertainment for Consumer Product Licensing

Alcon Entertainment has tapped Striker Entertainment to handle consumer product licensing for the “Blade Runner” franchise with an emphasis on “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “The Expanse,” the sci-fi series based on the novels of the same name by James S.A. Corey.

“Alcon has showcased the fact that they know how to produce content that is aimed squarely at the fan in all of us,” Striker Entertainment president Russell Binder said. “We are grateful to have been selected to help Alcon further extend that fan servicing with merchandise and experiential deals that keep these treasured properties in front of audiences and consumers both during and in between seasons.”

Through the curation of a roster of fan-first tastemaker licensees, Striker Entertainment will oversee fashion collaborations, collectables, board games, action figures, paper goods, apparel, accessories and pop replicas.

The announcement comes as its prioritized series approach their releases later this year. “The Expanse” will hit Amazon Prime for its sixth and final season in the fall, while “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” will premiere on Adult Swim and CrunchyRoll before the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand the Blade Runner universe beyond the screen and create incredible merchandise for ‘Blade Runner fans’ in partnership with Striker Entertainment,” Alcon Entertainment co-founders and co-CEOS Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said. “Furthermore, ‘The Expanse’ fans have been clamoring for more opportunities to own products associated with the show and we trust Striker Entertainment will take great care of them.”

An award-winning independent licensing agency, Striker Entertainment represents media and gaming IP for the likes of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Universal’s “The Umbrella Academy.” It is actively looking for foundational partners for its licensing program.

Dolly Parton’s ‘The Library That Dolly Built’ Offers Exclusive Screening Window for AARP Members

Dolly Parton film “The Library That Dolly Built” is offering an exclusive screening window for AARP members on Wednesday, in association with Dollywood, Abramorama, The Dollywood Foundation, AARP and Giant Pictures.

The July 7 screening of the film, which explores Parton’s nonprofit Imagination Library, will be followed by a global release across digital platforms starting July 9, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Cable On Demand.

Originally slated for an April 2020 release, “The Library That Dolly Built” digitally premiered on Dec. 8, 2020 to an audience of over 1 million people.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “It is certainly not just about me. Our story is the story of children, of families and of communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn. My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, this is the best investment I have ever made!”

Oculus Sets ‘Paper Birds Pt. 1 & 2′ Release Date

Oculus announced that the animated short “Paper Birds Pt. 1 & 2” will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on July 8.

The two-part virtual reality experience will tell the story of Toto (Archie Yates), a short-sighted child with an exceptional talent for music. With guidance from his grandparents Robert (Edward Norton), a highly respected musician devoted to his music above all else, and Elsa (Joss Stone), who set aside her dreams of being an artist to care for her family, Toto must find his way through the world of darkness to bring back his sister, taken away by mysterious shadows. He’ll use the depth of music to open portals to the invisible world. And when he confronts the shadows, they’ll reveal their deeper purpose.

Directed by writer German Heller and Federico Carlini, the films are the latest virtual reality immersive experiences from 3DAR and Baobab Studios. They initially premiered virtually at the Tribeca Festival 2021 on June 11.