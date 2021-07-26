ARRAY Launches Haile Gerima Masterclass ‘Liberated Territory’ — Film News in Brief

Ava DuVernay’s arts and social impact collective ARRAY announced “Liberated Territory: A Masterclass with Haile Gerima,” a five-day storytelling workshop taking place at the Array Creative Campus in Los Angeles this September.

Gerima is an Ethiopian filmmaker and Howard University professor best known for his Golden Bear-winning 1993 film “Sankofa,” and is also set to receive the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’s inaugural Vantage Award in September. The workshop is open to emerging and experienced artists in any discipline, not just film, who wish for “a deeper understanding of connecting their personal roots to narrative story development,” and will be split into three parts: “The Art and Craft of Screenplay,” “Cinematography” and “Film Directing.” This is the inaugural masterclass to be offered by ARRAY.

“Ava has always been a supporter of me and my work,” Gerima said via press release. “I come from a generation of filmmakers — independent filmmakers in the late 60s, early 70s — where making films about marginalized communities and people of color was not always accepted by mainstream audiences. It was important to Ava and Array that this next generation of filmmakers get an opportunity to see my past work and to understand it. This masterclass is structured based on my personal practice, not only writing my own screenplays but also directing and editing my own films. Most of all, it demonstrates how editing my own films shaped my ideas of holistic filmmaking.”

“Mr. Haile Gerima is the reason I was inspired to create my own film distribution company and he is, very simply, one of my heroes,” DuVernay added in the release. “He disrupted the system long before anyone was willing to take notice and continues to chart his own path. Launching the ARRAY Masterclass program with Mr. Gerima is a surreal once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to watch him in action as he shares his filmmaking expertise with the next wave of disruptive filmmakers at our liberated territory, the ARRAY Creative Campus.”

Applications for the masterclass open from now until Aug. 9 at www.arraynow.com/masterclass.

Redbox and Quiver Acquire North American Distribution Rights to ‘Bandit’

Redbox Entertainment and Quiver Distribution have nabbed the North American rights to “Bandit,” a true-crime thriller starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell and Mel Gibson.

Directed by Allan Ungar and written by Kraig Wenman, the film is based on Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel “The Flying Bandit,” which follows the true story of Gilbert Galvan Jr. (Duhamel), who successfully got away with 63 bank and jewelry heists during his crime spree. When he escapes from a U.S. prison and changes his identity in Canada, he gets involved with gangster Tommy (Gibson), further complicating his life of crime.

“Bandit” is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, Eric Gozlan of Goldrush Entertainment and Ryan Donnell Smith of Thomasville Pictures.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the teams at Redbox and Quiver on the release of ‘Bandit,’” Levine and Beckerman said. “We know this film will appeal to audiences around the country, and Redbox is the perfect partner to give everyone a chance to see it.”