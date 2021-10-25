Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. Rights to ‘Wild Game’ – Film News In Brief

Gravitas Ventures Acquires U.S. and Canadian Rights to “Wild Game”

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights to “Wild Game,” an action adventure film directed by Brock Harris and starring Creed Garnick, Charlie Barnett, Allison Paige, Matthew Daddario, Harris, Golden Garnick, Jared Bonner, Kyle Robinson, Matthew Paetz, Adrianna Leonard and Vicki Garnick. Gravitas Ventures will release “Wild Game” in select theaters and on demand on Dec. 17.

The film follows the story of a cash-strapped rancher who takes an offer to help a movie star poach elk. They finds themselves in a run-in with local authorities, triggering a series of events for a dramatic showdown.

Gravitas Ventures manager of acquisitions Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with Tania Sarra on behalf of the filmmakers.

Winners Announced for 8th Annual LMGI Awards ‘Celebrate the Where’

Announced in seven categories, the Location Managers Guild International (LGMI) announced the winners of its 8th Annual LMGI Awards, themed “Celebrate the Where.” The virtual ceremony was hosted by Isaiah Mustafa and streamed on YouTube and Vimeo.

The awards sought to honor outstanding contributions in film, television and commercials from around the globe as well as recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support during the production processes. Some of the winners of this year’s ceremony include “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Tenet” for Motion Picture winners. This year’s Television Series winners are “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Crown” Season 4 and “Lupin.” “Apple Watch Series 6: It Already Does That” won for Outstanding Commercial and the Savannah Regional Film Commission for “The Underground Railroad” won for Outstanding Film Commission. Additionally, director David Yates was awarded the Eva Monley Award, recognizing industry members who support the vision of location professionals.

Film Fest 919 Selects ‘King Richard,’ ‘C’mon C’mon’ as Audience Favorites

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Film Fest 919 hosted six days of showing independent films for enthusiastic audiences, who voted “King Richard” and “C’mon C’mon” as the audience favorites.

“We were so happy to return to the theater and see these terrific movies together on the big screen,” said founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. “Nothing beats seeing a movie with an audience, to feel the reaction of those around you and be able to talk about them afterwards…and we were able to do so safely.”

Closing night festivities began with a special presentation to Film Fest 919 founders. Milinda Jefferson, U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Honor and Remember Celebrity Ambassador and Gold Star sister of LeRoy Alexander were gifted with Honor and Remember flags and pins for their support to military families in the North Carolina region. Film Fest 919 opened with a presentation of the Spotlight Award to songwriter Diane Warren. The Distinguished Screenwriter Award was presented to Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch for their film “Red Rocket.”