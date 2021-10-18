‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to Receive Ensemble Tribute at Gotham Awards — Film News in Brief

‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to Receive Ensemble Tribute at 2021 Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that the cast of “The Harder They Fall” will receive the Ensemble Tribute during the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony, which takes place in person on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced on Oct. 21.

“The Harder They Fall” features an ensemble cast of Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba.

The film follows outlaw Nat Love, who discovers his enemy Rufus Black is being released from prison and consequently rounds up his gang to track Black down and seek revenge. The film is directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin and was produced by Samuel, Shawn Carter, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

“Director Jeymes Samuel’s debut film is fully realized with this extraordinary company of actors who perfectly marry the key hallmarks of the ensemble film – collaboration, community and interconnectivity – resulting in one of the most entertaining movies of the year,” said The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s executive director Jeffrey Sharp. “We are so proud to recognize ‘The Harder They Fall’ with this year’s Gotham Ensemble Tribute.”

Paramount Pushes Up Release Date for ‘The Lost City’

The Paramount comedy “The Lost City” will now open three weeks earlier than expected, its release date having moved from April 15, 2022 to March 25, 2022.

The shuffle came after a number of Marvel movies shifted dates, with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” vacating the March 25 date.

The comedy stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as a romance novelist and her cover model, respectively. The film will follow the pair as they are kidnapped and end up in a jungle adventure to fight for their lives. “The Lost City” (formerly titled “The Lost City of D”) also stars Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Daniel Radcliffe. Aaron and Adam Nee wrote and directed the film with Bullock as producer for Fortis Films alongside Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions as well as Seth Gordon for Exhibit A.