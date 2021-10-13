Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights to ‘Welcome to the Show’ – Film News in Brief

Gravitas Ventures announced they have acquired North American rights to Dorie Barton’s feature film, “Welcome to the Show,” and will release it through their hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, Direct TV, and more at the end of the film’s film festival tour on Nov. 23.

“Welcome to the Show” begins when an invitation to a mysterious theatre piece, “The Show,” sends four best friends down a rabbit hole of mistrust and confusion.

Richard Follin, Dillon Douglasson, Keegan Garant and Christopher Martin star. Producers are Barton and S.C.V. Taylor.

Museum of Moving Image Launches An Open Invitation Call

Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) is launching an open call for nominations for the Marvels of Media awards — the first awards ceremony to celebrate neurodiversity.

In March of next year, MoMI will present a free, public film festival featuring selected works of honorees, followed by an awards ceremony. An accompanying media exhibit will share the artistry of these honorees, providing a perspective of media-making through the lens of autism.

Artists, designers and other creators working with film, media, TV, animation, game design and new media may self-nominate by submitting a media work or be nominated by a colleague or organization. The application is free and the deadline for entry is Jan. 31. More information can be found here.