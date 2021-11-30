Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ – Film News in Brief

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema Confirmed as Director of Photography for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is on board director of photography for Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Nope,” Variety can confirm.

The film, which recently wrapped principal photo, was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. Other than the poster’s tagline of its original release on Peele’s Twitter, little to no information has been made public about the upcoming film.

Hoytema’s credits include “Dunkirk,” “Tenet,” “Interstellar” and “Her.”

As previously announced, Peele writes and directs and Daniel Kaluuya will star, alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Recently announced cast members include “Euphoria” actor Barbie Ferreira, “The OA” star Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott (“The Crow, “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”).

The Universal Pictures film is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 22, 2022, and Peele is producing alongside Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw Productions.

Ruth E. Carter Joins Boston Arts Academy Board of Directors

Ruth E. Carter has been elected to join the Boston Arts Academy Foundation’s Board of Directors. Carter, who made history when she became the first African American to win the Best Costume Design Oscar for Costume Design, will help the academy ensure equal access to opportunities in the arts for the students across Boston who attend the city’s only free public arts high school.

Carter has worked on more than 50 major films over the course of her career, including films such as “Black Panther,” “Malcolm X,” “Selma” and “Amistad.” Her designs share narratives of culture, race and politics, enabling actors to fully immerse themselves in the roles of the characters they represent.

“I started out just like the students of Boston Arts Academy,” said Carter. “There is so much talent in these communities, and we must ensure equal access to opportunity. I believe in the mission of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, and I am proud to join the Board of Directors to support its vision.”

At Boston Arts Academy, 76% of students come from economically disadvantaged households, 84% of students are Black or Latinx and 97% have offers to college after graduating.

AFI Fellow and Audi Award Scholarship Recipient Makes Directorial Debut ‘A Place in the Field’

Nicole Mejia, an AFI Fellow and recipient of an Audi Award Scholarship, is set to direct her debut feature film, “A Place in the Field.” The indie drama follows veteran Giovanni Scuderi (Don DiPetta), who learns of his friend’s tragic passing and is reminded of a promise that propels him on a roadtrip across the American Southwest. But a visitor from his past and PTSD from war threaten to keep him from fulfilling his promise. Mishel Prada, Ashlee Brian, Kelvin Delgado, Khorri Ellis and Marlene Forte also star.

The film is produced by Mejia, DiPetta, Heliya Alam and Julio Lopez Velasquez of Tomorrowland Productions. Michael Fishman of Mutually Inclusive Media and Sonder Pictures also produces.

Property Masters Guild Sets Launch

Property Masters Guild announced its launch as the first professional organization for property masters in film, TV and commercials — to provide continual educational opportunities, cultivate future generations of property masters and foster greater collaboration.

Property Masters Guild — a 501 © 6 non-profit — was started by four veteran property masters: Joshua Meltzer, Gregg Bilson, Hope Parrish and Chris Call, who first met to discuss the formation of the group in 2017.

“The Property Masters Guild has long been a dream for many of us in the craft,” said PMG president Joshua Meltzer. “The property master is arguably one of the most important people on a film set. I have no idea why it’s taken so long…”