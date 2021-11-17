Peter Dinklage to Be Honored at Gotham Awards – Film News in Brief

Peter Dinklage to Be Honored at Gotham Awards

The Gotham Film and Media Institute announced that Peter Dinklage will receive a Performer Tribute and the Actors Fund will receive the Gotham Impact Salute 2021 Gotham awards ceremony on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street.

Dinklage first gained notice in the 2003 film “The Station Agent” and he has received many accolades as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones” from 2011-2019. Through the series, Dinklage won four Emmy awards and a Screen Actors Guild award.

“The roots of Peter Dinklage’s extraordinary career are firmly grounded in independent film,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute. “As his work has grown in major features and shows to reach audiences everywhere, Peter has remained a steadfast supporter of this community of independent artists.”

The Actors Fund provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals with emergency financial assistance, health care and other services.

‘Once Upon a Time in Uganda,’ ‘On the Other Side’ Win DOC NYC Prizes

Prizewinners for the DOC NYC festival, which ends Thursday, include “Once Upon a Time in Uganda” for U.S. competition grand jury prize and “On the Other side” for international competition grand jury prize. “Hold Your Fire” won the Metropolis grand jury prize, while “Nude at Heart” won the Kaleidoscope Grand Jury Prize.

Directing, producing, editing and cinematography awards went to “In the Same Breath,” “Flee,” “Ascension” and “Faya Dayi,” respectively.

The shorts grand jury prize went to “Nasir” and a special prize for cultural treasures went to “Summer of Soul.”