Byron Allen Acquires Civil Rights-Era Biography ‘From Selma to Sorrow’ — Film News in Brief

Wed. March. 3

Byron Allen Acquires Civil Rights-Era Biography ‘From Selma to Sorrow’ For Film

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group feature film division, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, has announced it has acquired global media rights to the critically-acclaimed historic biography “From Selma To Sorrow: The Life And Death Of Viola Liuzzo.”

“From Selma To Sorrow: The Life And Death Of Viola Liuzzo” is written by author and historian Mary Stanton (“Journey Toward Justice”) and traces the life story of Viola Liuzzo — a white housewife, part-time college student, and mother of five children — whose passion for the civil rights movement led to her brutal murder by the Ku Klux Klan immediately following her participation in the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches of 1965.

Tina Andrews wrote the screenplay, based on the biography “From Selma to Sorrow.” Andrews’ credits include writing and co-executive producing the two acclaimed miniseries “Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis” and “Sally Hemings: An American Scandal.”

Liuzzo’s story will be told through the eyes of her very best friend, Sarah Evans, an African American woman who introduced her to the civil rights movement and raised Viola’s five children after her untimely death.

“Our passion for Viola Liuzzo’s story is unwavering,” said Carolyn Folks, Executive Producer with Allen Media Group. “We at Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures are committed to presenting Liuzzo’s extraordinary acts of courage and her impactful contribution to the civil rights movement and our history. Viola Liuzzo will not be a forgotten hero.”

The global media rights for “From Selma To Sorrow” were acquired by Carolyn Folks, senior executive and Executive Producer of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios film and television content. Folks will serve with Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen as both Producer and Executive Producer of the “From Selma To Sorrow” motion picture.

Casting and production is scheduled to commence in 2021.

(pictured: Carolyn Folks and Tina Andrews)

Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper Comes to Life in Armondo Linus Acosta’s ‘The Last Supper: The Living Tableau’

Director Armondo Linus Acosta has brought together Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, production designer Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo for “The Living Tableau,” a cinematic experience based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

“The Living Tableau” was created in the style of a tableau vivant, French for “living picture”, which traditionally is a theatrically lit static scene containing actors in costume, carefully posed with props and scenery.

The nine-minute video tableau vivant is set to be released worldwide timed to Palm Sunday and the week leading up to Easter Sunday on streaming platforms worldwide.

“I have loved and studied Leonardo since I was a small boy and always associated his mind, his genius with the mechanism of a clock, because Leonardo is not in one time, he is for all time,” said Ferretti. “This project was an honor for me, and the first time Francesca and I had the pleasure to work on a film with Vittorio. The result is the most life-like recreation on film I have ever been a part of.”

Atlas Distribution Company Has Distribution Rights to ‘Dark State’

Atlas Distribution Company has acquired the Lucca Films in association with Creative Partners International & Realize Studios thriller “Dark State,” from writer/director Tracy Lucca (“The Finders”) which will open theatrically on March 19.

The film will launch across North America on all TVOD/digital platforms on May 4.

“Dark State” stars Constantine Maroulis, Nicholas Baroudi, Katie Stahl, Melissa Connell, Greg Wood, Antoni Corone, Jared Delaney, Kim Carson, Ariana Ballerini and marks the feature film debut of K. O’ Rourke.

The film is written and directed by Tracy Lucca; produced by Tracy Lucca, Michel Grey, and Mark Riccadonna; executive produced by Dino F. Petrongolo, Tracy Lucca and Lynne Lucca; director of photography Steven Michael; production designer Jay Weber; costume designer Meg Timney; and edited by Justin Aquilar.

Michel Grey of Realize Studios negotiated on behalf of the filmmaking team directly with Harmon Kaslow, on behalf of Atlas Distribution Company.