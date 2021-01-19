Fernando Garcia Named AMPAS Executive VP, Member Relations and Awards — Film News in Brief

Tues. Jan. 19

AMPAS Names Fernando Garcia as its Executive Vice President, Member Relations and Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named Fernando Garcia as its Executive Vice President, Member Relations and Awards.

Garcia will lead engagement and outreach initiatives for the organization’s worldwide membership of over 10,000 artists, filmmakers and executives, and oversee Academy Awards processes for submissions, nominations, voting and balloting. Garcia will also work with the Academy’s Office of Representation, Inclusion and Equity and the Branch Executive Committees on member representation and inclusion efforts, heightening awareness of diverse filmmakers worldwide who meet membership criteria.

“Fernando is an innovative thinker with a deep passion for movies and a true appreciation for the people who make them,” said Academy COO Christine Simmons, who Garcia will report to. “He joins the Academy’s leadership at a pivotal time, and we are confident he is just the person to lead our global membership forward and further the Academy’s mission to support, identify and champion talent in our filmmaking community.”

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the Academy’s leadership team,” said Garcia. “I look forward to working with them to find new ways of bringing together the incredible individuals who create the films we all love, and to uplifting great filmmaking from all around the world.”

Garcia has over two decades of experience in developing marketing and publicity campaigns for films across a range of special projects and events, domestic and international film festivals, brand partnerships and promotions, publicity stunts, conventions, and film and television awards campaigns. He most recently served as president of The Fernando Garcia Company, where his clients included Amazon Studios, Disney, NBC, New Regency and Prime Video.

Fangoria launches Fangoria Studios with partner Circle of Confusion

Fangoria, the entertainment company announced Monday that it has launched Fangoria Studios to develop and produce film, television, and podcasts using the iconic Fangoria, Starlog and Gorezone brands with an eye towards developing a slate of sci-fi and horror projects with global appeal. Circle of Confusion will represent them in all areas.

With a wealth of folklore and monsters, there are great stories yet to be told, and many stories celebrating diversity and genre communities. Fangoria Studios is seeking to create new icons of genre both in front of and behind the camera. “We’re incredibly excited to begin a new chapter of our 40-plus year old brands to launch Fangoria Studios with our partners at Circle of Confusion. As filmmakers ourselves, our commitment is to expand genre across the world. We want to share original stories with audiences both domestically and internationally,” said owners Tara Ansley and Abhi Goel.