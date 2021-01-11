Andy Samberg, ‘Palm Springs’ Screenwriter Andy Siara and Ben Stiller Team for Apple Project — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Jan. 11

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” Screenwriter Andy Siara and Ben Stiller Team for Untitled Apple Project

Andy Samberg and “Palm Springs” screenwriter Andy Siara are teaming up again for a new comedy sci-fi film. This time around Ben Stiller, Noah Hawley, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg are also involved.

Details for the project are unknown, but Raphael Bob-Waksberg, “BoJack Horseman” creator is behind the original idea.

Apple secured the deal in what was said to be a competitive situation over the weekend. The deal came hot on the heels of Samberg’s and Siara’s latest project, “Palm Springs,” which is picking up awards steam.

‘Promising Young Woman’ Take Best Picture from San Diego Film Critics

The San Diego Film Critics Society have announced their winners, and scooping top prize for Best Picture is Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.” The film’s star, Carey Mulligan was also awarded Best Actress.

Critics and festival darling Chloe Zhao took home Best Director for her film “Nomadland.” Elsewhere, cinematographer Joshua James Richards who has shot Zhao’s previous movies, won for Best Cinematography.

Other winners included “Sound of Metal’s” Paul Raci in the Supporting Actor category.

Documentary “Time,” streaming on Amazon Prime, took home the award in that category, and the all-star ensemble of Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” took home the Best Ensemble award.

The full list of winners can be found on the San Diego Film Critics Society page.

Keep up with the ongoing tally of who’s won what so far with Variety’s Awards Circuit winners chart, here.