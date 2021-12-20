Denis Villeneuve to Receive 2022 Harold Lloyd Award for Filmmaking at Lumiere Awards – Film News in Brief

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will be presented with the Advanced Imaging Society’s 2022 Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the 12th annual Lumiere Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Feb. 1.

With his directorial work in “Dune,” based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, the film has garnered critical acclaim as well as having major success at the worldwide box office. The film was recently re-released in IMAX and is a major contender this awards season.

Other works directed by Villeneuve include “Arrival,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best director, “Incendies,” “Prisoners,” “Sicario” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

“In his more than 200 films, Harold Lloyd was passionate about using his creative teams and the latest technology to empower his storytelling in the service of entertaining his millions of fans,” said Suzanne Lloyd, Chairman of Harold Lloyd Entertainment. “He was a cheerleader for the groundbreaking directors and creatives who followed him. I know Harold would simply be thrilled that Denis Villeneuve is our 2022 recipient,” she added.

“Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was a priceless reminder this year that nothing replaces the magic of seeing a magnificent movie on a great cinema screen,” said AIS president Jim Chabin. “His mastery in summoning the very best from artists and technologies during an incredibly challenging

time has resulted in a truly awe-inspiring work, which thrilled millions of fans worldwide,” he added.

In addition to awards being presented for motion pictures, episodic and new media content, the society this year will bestow awards for best musical motion picture, best musical scene or performance, and best immersive audio.