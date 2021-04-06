L.A. County Issues Updated Guidelines for Filming — Film News in Brief

Tues. April 6

L.A. County Public Health Issues Updates Guidelines for Filming

As Los Angeles County continues to see COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline and the county enters the Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework, new protocols have been issued to lift some local activity-specific restrictions.

With craft services and dining, indoor dining is now allowed at 50% capacity (maximum 200 people), but outdoor dining is still strongly recommended and single serving meals are still required. With sit-down meals, the guidelines suggest “Dining must occur only in designated dining areas. It is recommended to have cast and crew eating in shifts with fewer people. Seating for sit-down meals must be large enough to allow for physical distancing of at least six (6) feet between persons eating and should be done outdoors.

Live audiences indoors are limited to 50 people and they may not be members of the general public.

For the makeup crew members who come into close contact with talent, It recommends, “Members of the crew who consistently work within six feet of cast or talent who are not wearing face masks must wear a secondary barrier (e.g., a face shield or safety goggles) in addition to a face mask. All workers should minimize the amount of time spent within six feet of others.”

Additional guidelines can be found on the L.A. County website.

ReFrame announces Andria Wilson Mirza as Director; Forms ReFrame Council

ReFrame, the coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded in 2017 by Women In Film and Sundance Institute with the mission to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in the screen industries, today announced the appointment of Andria Wilson Mirza as Director.

Also announced was the ReFrame Council, which includes the initiative’s founding members WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer, Sundance CEO Keri Putnam, and Oscar-winning producer, WIF President Emeritas and founder of Welle Entertainment Cathy Schulman, alongside Channing Dungey (Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television), Franklin Leonard (Founder, The Black List), Rena Ronson (Head of UTA Independent Film Group), and Bird Runningwater (Senior Director of Indigenous Program and DEI, Sundance Institute). The Council will lead the strategic development of ReFrame’s initiatives and provide oversight on future advocacy efforts.

“Andria has a long track record of advocating for underrepresented voices in the screen industries, as well as the strategic vision to lead ReFrame in new and innovative ways,” said Sundance Institute CEO Keri Putnam and WIF Executive Director Kirsten Schaffer in a joint statement. “With Andria at the helm, working closely with the ReFrame Council and Ambassadors, ReFrame will continue to play a vital role in creating a gender-representative industry.”

Mirza will work with the ReFrame Ambassadors and Partner Companies to implement the initiative’s key programs, including the distribution of the ReFrame Stamp (a mark of distinction for productions that demonstrate gender-balanced hiring practices), the ReFrame Rise program in support of mid-career women directors, and the expansion of the organization’s Culture Change Handbook into the interactive ReFrame Playbook, which will launch in 2021.

Lana Condor to Host Costume Designers Guild Awards

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress Lana Condor has been tapped to host the Costume Designers Guild Awards on April 13.

Condor tweeted, “I AM SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE IM HOSTING THIS YEARS 23rd ANNUAL COSTUME DESIGNERS GUILD AWARDS! Can you tell lol?! Alongside iconic precentors such as Regina King, Rose Byrne, Leslie Odom Jr. and many many more! See you there, live on Twitter April 13th @ 8:30pm ET.”

The awards that celebrate excellence in film and TV will skip an awards ceremony, opting instead for a live stream Twitter event where winners will be revealed via social media.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” costumer Ann Roth was nominated for her work along with Francine Jamison Tanchuck for “One Night in Miami” and Charlese Antoinette Jones for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Costume designer Bina Daigeler landed a double nomination for her work on the FX series, “Mrs. America,” and “Mulan” was also recognized. Other designers to receive guild nominations were Trish Summerville for “Mank” and “Emma’s” Alexandra Byrne.

Artificial Intelligence Specialist DGene Launches in Hollywood

Silicon Valley and Shanghai-based developer of AI technology, DGene has launched operations in Los Angeles. The company is creating software and services that leverage artificial intelligence and computer vision for entertainment content creation.

Led by Jason Yang as Chief Technology Officer and Helena Packer as Senior Vice President, the two have assembled a team of computer scientists and engineers specializing in computer vision, computational photography, computer graphics, machine learning, and related technologies. The U.S. operation will also tap into the extensive development and R&D resources of DGene, China.

According to Yang, DGene seeks to work with studios, streaming services, visual effects studios, and other creative partners in using AI-driven technologies to accelerate workflows, reduce costs, and create new forms of visual content.

DGene is currently working with Academy Award-winning cinematographer and visual effects pioneer Richard Edlund on a scripted series involving historical figures. The technique could lead to virtual actors and holograms that act and communicate like real people.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Hollywood-based MTI Film to apply AI-based tools to film restoration. It has created proprietary AI algorithms for restoring color and sharpness, image stabilization, dust and scratch removal, and many other common processes.