Motion Picture Sound Editors Re-Elect Mark Lanza as President — Film News in Brief

The Motion Sound Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) announced the reelection of Mark Lanza to a two-year term as president, with David Barber elected to a two-year term as secretary — which he held on an interim basis for the past year.

Lanza and Barber will join continuing board officers Steve Urban, Jeremy Gordon and Christopher Reeves.

“I am proud to be an MPSE member and grateful to my fellow members for entrusting me with another term as president,” said Lanza.

Lanza’s previous sound work includes “Glory,” an Academy award-winner for best sound, “Born on the Fourth of July” and “JFK,” both of which received Oscar nominations for sound.

Barber’s previous work as a sound editor and re-recording mixer includes being a three-time winner of MPSE Golden Reel awards, most recently in 2018 for “In Search of Fellini.”

MPSE’s 69th annual Golden Reel Awards is scheduled for March 13.

“The White Fortress” Courtesy of TVCO

Game Theory Films Acquires U.S Rights to Igor Drljača’s ‘The White Fortress’

Game Theory Films has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Igor Drljača’s “The White Fortress.”The film, created and produced by Drljača, follows an orphan (Pavle Cemerkic) who meets a timid teen girl (Pavle Čemerikić) from an affluent family. The two form a relationship as she explores his life of foraging and petty crimes as means of escaping her toxic home life.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this deeply moving film to audiences across the U.S. and Canada,” said Game Theory’s director of acquisitions and distribution Hilary Hart.

“The White Fortress” had its world premiere at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival as part of its Generation 14 plus section, and was recently announced as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s selection to represent them at the 94th Academy Awards.