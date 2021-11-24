ARRAY Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

ARRAY Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’

ARRAY Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”

The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film on select screens and on Netflix beginning December 3rd. The announcement was made by Tilane Jones, President of ARRAY.

“ARRAY Releasing is proud to bring celebrated filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary film ‘Love and Fury’ to audiences around the world, just in time for Native American Heritage month,” said Jones. “This lovingly made film explores the complex artistry of multiple Native American artists’ while offering texture, nuance and insight into Native identities and perspectives.”

The film had its premiere at the Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, and was an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival and DeadCenter Film Festival. The film was produced by Harjo, along with executive producer Robin Ballenger.

NFMLA Announces NewNarratives Artist Grant Winners

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA), supported by WarnerMedia OneFifty, announced the final selection of the NewNarratives artist grant program to support and develop emerging global storytellers. The inaugural grant of $40,000 will be awarded to Jim Vendiola for the development of “Argus,” a narrative feature about a washed up private eye hired to reinvestigate the case of a missing teen thought to have run away. Shifting perspectives between the detective, an obsessive killer and the pre-abduction life of the victim in question, “Argus” is a female-driven reimagining of 1970s neo-noirs.

NMFLA also decided to award three additional grants. Nora Mariana Salim and Rami Kodeih will receive up to $50,000 toward the development of a project to be announced; Gabriela Ortega will receive up to $5,000 toward the development of the narrative feature film “Huella”; and Set Hernandez Rongkilyo will receive up to $5,000 toward the development of the documentary feature film “Unseen.”

​​“We are thrilled to collaborate with NewFilmmakers LA on this exciting and powerful slate of films. Each project truly captures the powerful, unique, and bold vision from these talented creative teams led by innovative filmmakers, perfectly juxtaposing art, science and culture — which exemplifies what OneFifty is all about,” said Axel Caballero, head of WarnerMedia OneFifty and vice president of artistic and cultural innovations.

“We’re very proud of the four selected projects and the filmmakers whose visions these funds will support. The greatest challenge of this competition was choosing from the overwhelming number of strong, unique and exciting proposals that we received. It was an absolute pleasure to work with our screeners on this project, entertainment journalist and member of the LA Film Critics Association, Carlos Aguilar and film curator, producer and programmer at Cleveland International Film Festival and Atlanta Film Festival, Ivonne Cotorruelo. Their keen eyes and thoughtful input were instrumental in identifying our finalists,” said NFMLA programming director Bojana Sandic and co-founder and executive director Larry Laboe.