‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ Dated for June 16 – Film News in Brief

Mon. March 29

Lionsgate has dated Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” for June 16.

Salma Hayek co-stars in the sequel to the 2017 “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which grossed $176 million worldwide. The comedy action film sees the return of bodyguard Michael Bryce, played by Reynolds and hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Jackson, for another life-threatening mission, this time joined by Darius’ unpredictable wife, Sonia, played by Hayek. Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman also co-star.

Patrick Hughes directs the Millennium Media production from a screenplay by Tom O’Connor and Phillip Murphy and Brandon Murphy with a story by O’Connor.

Viola Davis and Women in Film Celebrate Female Oscar Nominees

Women in Film celebrated this year’s female Oscar nominees with over 50 attendees present.

The event was co-hosted by Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner Viola Davis, who is nominated this year as Leading Actress in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Oscar-winning producer and WIF Board President Emerita Cathy Schulman — who celebrated the annual WIF event virtually with a toast of Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker.

Among the honored guests who zoomed in from seven U.S. states and 11 countries across five continents were: Mollye Asher, Maria Bakalova, Ceán Chaffin, Glenn Close, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, H.E.R, Vanessa Kirby, Christina Oh, Laura Pausini and Diane Warren.

Latino Film Institute Announces Inaugural Latino Film Institute Scholar

The Latino Film Institute (LFI) has named Dr. Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement of the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA as the inaugural Latino Film Institute Scholar. The award will be used over a two-year period for research designated by Dr. Ramón, including the Hollywood Diversity Report and a dedicated study on Latino representation in Hollywood and the Latino audience.

“The Latino Film Institute does tremendous work in the community and in Hollywood to launch the careers of Latinx content creators and artists. So, I am honored to be the inaugural Latino Film Institute Scholar,” said Dr. Ramón. “This generous award helps fund the research that UCLA Dean Darnell Hunt and I have been doing for several years on racial/ethnic and gender representation and their relationship to the bottom line in film and television. Most importantly, it will provide funding to conduct a study focused on Latinx representation and the Latinx audience informed by my expertise in Latinx and other race/ethnic and gender research.”