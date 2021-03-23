Ted Hope Joins Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School

Tues. March 23

Ted Hope To Co-lead New Entertainment And Creative Industries Program At ASU

Ted Hope, the former Co-Head at Amazon Movies, will join Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management as the marquee professor of practice in the new Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Management in the Creative Industries (MGCI).

Powered by Thunderbird, the MGCI is a collaborative effort between two ASU colleges, linked together through The Sidney Poitier New American Film School.

Starting with the 2021 fall semester, Hope will co-teach the lead-off class of the MGCI, and will teach experienced professionals in Thunderbird Executive Education courses and in select undergraduate courses in The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, which is a part of a separate ASU college, The Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Additionally, Hope will spearhead a burgeoning ASU Film Spark Global Vision Lab, which is being designed to spur tomorrow’s business and content innovations while fostering a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry workforce.

“The evolution of the creative industries continues to move on a seismic scale, requiring new outlooks, practices and processes, and on an increasingly more urgent basis,” said Hope. “The various creative communities I have been fortunate to be part of over these three decades in the film business have guided and mentored me in profound ways, inspiring me to do the same for others. Thunderbird, Herberger Institute, ASU and I share the same mission to not just always be learning and innovating but to make sure we measure ourselves on how inclusive we can be. Big change is coming and we are all going to be better prepared for it. I thought I had big ideas, but Thunderbird’s dwarf mine, yet together I think we will spark a bonfire of opportunity. Watch this space.”