‘Fast & Furious 10’ Moves Release Date to May 2023

The next installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast & Furious” saga will take a little detour before reaching its final destination.

The 10th chapter in the long-running ode to fast cars, physics-defying stunts and family will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. That’s a little more than a month after its previously scheduled debut of April 7, 2023 and moves the “Fast & Furious” sequel firmly into the summer blockbuster season.

Universal is taking advantage of the space left by Dom Toretto and company and will slot an untitled animated film into that berth. It moves from the previously announced March 24, 2023 slot. No details yet on that one beyond that its from the studio behind “Shrek” and that it promises to be an event (we’ll be the judge of that).

The most recent “Fast & Furious” film, “F9” aka “F9: The Fast Saga” also known as “Fast & Furious 9” opened in theaters last summer. It grossed $726 million globally, an impressive figure that was less than other films in the series primarily because COVID-19 has depressed ticket sales. The series has become one of Universal’s most enduring and valuable franchises, spawning sequels and spinoffs since the first installment opened two decades ago.

Justin Lin, the director of the ninth film in the series as well as several previous installments, returns behind the camera. The tenth entry will bring back Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and other long-standing members of the “Fast” family. Cars will likely crash, odometers will reach their maximum setting, quips will be made and Vin Diesel will almost invariably rhapsodize about the importance of family.