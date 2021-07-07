Fangoria Studios Sets First Film With Creature Feature ‘Sitora’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fangoria, the genre film magazine, is getting into the moviemaking business. Under the newly launched production shingle Fangoria Studios, the company is developing a feature-length film titled “Sitora.”

Inspired by a lost Malay 1964 horror film “Sitora Harimau Jadian,” the upcoming creature feature “Sitora” centers on a tyrannical shaman who puffs up the threat of a supernatural half-man, half-tiger as a means of preserving his feudal control. Malaysian actor Wan Hanafi Su is attached to play Sitora. The film will shoot in real village locations in Malaysia.

The magazine Fangoria, which specializes in horror and genre film coverage, was founded in 1979 and still prints quarterly. In early 2021, Fangoria Studios was launched to develop and produce film, television and podcasts.

“‘Sitora’ is a perfect example of who we are,” Fangoria Studios wrote in a press release. “[Our] mission is to celebrate genre filmmaking by providing a platform for scary stories with deep roots in culture, folklore, legends and the macabre on the international stage. We believe that horror is truly global and has cross-demographic appeal. Fear is universal. When it comes to horror, everyone screams in the same language.”

Diffan Sina Norman, a Kuala Lumpur-born and Los Angeles-based filmmaker, is directing “Sitora.” His work has been showcased at Sundance, South By Southwest and Rotterdam film festivals.

Tara Ansley, Armen Aghaeian, and Abhi Goel will produce for Fangoria Studios. Fangoria Studios is repped by Circle of Confusion. Norman is repped by Calvary and CAA. CAA Media Finance is arranging financing and will represent the domestic sale.