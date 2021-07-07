Nell Tiger Free, Thomas Doherty, Lorenza Izzo Join ‘Fall Into Darkness,’ Launching Sales at Cannes

A trio of hot young stars have been set for director Roxanne Benjamin’s “Fall Into Darkness,” an English-language reboot of the 2014 Spanish thriller “La Cueva.”

“Servant” star Nell Tiger Free, “Gossip Girl” reboot breakout Thomas Doherty and “One Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Lorenza Izzo have joined the cast. This re-imagined version was scripted by David Bruckner and Nick Tecosky.

Bruckner is set to direct the Spyglass reboot of “Hellraiser” and also directed the splashy Sundance acquisition “The Night House,” releasing this year through Searchlight with star Rebecca Hall.

“Fall Into Darkness” is described as an elevated “Lord of the Flies” survival tale, following two American backpackers in the Dominican Republic touring with experienced locals. When the hike takes them into the disorienting depths of a vast cave system, desperation for survival drives them to make choices that will change them forever.

The project was developed with Bruckner and Tecosky by Pedro Uriol and Juan Gordon of Morena Films, who also serve as executive producers. Peter Block (“Saw”) of A Bigger Boat and Zak Kilberg (“The Mauritanian”) of Social Construct are producing.

Natives of the genre space, Benjamin and Bruckner have collaborated several times — including the “V/H/S” horror franchise, the horror anthology “Southbound” and on “Creepshow” for AMC/Shudder. Benjamin’s feature directorial debut “Body at Brighton Rock” premiered at SXSW in 2019 and was acquired by Magnolia. She has also directed episodes of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew.”

“Survival thrillers have always been something I gravitate towards creatively — high tension stakes that grab you from the beginning and don’t let go,” said Benjamin. “What I love about ‘Fall Into Darkness’ is that it takes that edge-of-your-seat, can’t-look-away tension and combines it with a truly nuanced group of characters that we care about, and I’m beyond excited to bring that group to life with such a talented cast as Nell, Thomas and Lorenza.”

Bruckner also serves as an executive producer on the project with Connie Hoy and Blue Ridge Media Capital. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s worldwide rights. Production will begin in the fall at Lantica’s Pinewood Studios in the Dominican Republic.

Tiger Free currently stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple series “Servant” and can be seen as the lead opposite Miles Teller in Nicolas Winding Refn’s limited series “Too Old to Die Young.” She is repped by WME and Independent UK

Doherty is starring in the highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot which premieres July 8 on HBO Max. He is repped by WME, Olivia Bell Mgmt UK, Anonymous and Peikoff Mahan.

Izzo is known for genre breakouts “Green Inferno” and “Knock Knock.” She recently starred in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” She is repped by ICM, Authentic and Ziffren Brittenham. Director Benjamin is repped at CAA, Grandview and Morris Yorn, and Social Construct is repped by Granderson Des Rochers.