Exile Content Studio and Cuban Artists Beatriz Luengo and Yotuel Romero to Produce Docu ‘Homeland and Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In its continued bid to create meaningful, impactful content, Exile Content Studio has teamed up with Cuban composers/ musicians Beatriz “Bea” Luengo and Yoteul Romero to produce docu feature “Homeland and Life” (“Patria y Vida”), based on the artists’ two-time 2021 Latin Grammy-winning hip-hop song of the same title.

The doc could not be more timely as the song has become a viral sensation and a rallying cry for Cubans who have been staging massive protests against their government since July, triggered by a scarcity of food and medicine as well as the authorities’ inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Homeland and Life” will chronicle how the song ignited a movement and will also delve into how music has been a catalyst for social change across modern history. The song’s title is a rejection of the 1950s Cuban Revolution slogan “Patria o Muerte” (Homeland or Death).

“We at Exile believe in creating content that inspires people to take action and create social change in the world,” said Daniel Eilemberg, president of Content at Exile.

“We are especially excited at the opportunity to join forces with Bea and Yotuel to produce a documentary about the tremendous power of their song in galvanizing activism to protest the restrictive political policies in Cuba, and the role of music and culture in driving social change,” he added.

“When we see the impact our song has had on the people of Cuba and around the world, we feel privileged to be able to use our platform to tell the story of Cuba and give a voice to a community that is often oppressed,” concurred Luengo and Romero.

“We’re hopeful we’ll see change in the future and we’re excited to collaborate with Exile to continue to raise awareness and fight for the people of Cuba; to continue to use our voice in a meaningful way,” they continued.

“Patria y Vida” was awarded Song of the Year and Best Urban Song at this year’s Latin Grammys, which featured Yotuel performing alongside collaborators Descemer Bueno, El Funky, and Gente de Zona. Missing from the performance on Latin music’s biggest stage on Nov. 18 was Maykel Osorbo, the hip-hop artist who the Cuban government has been detaining for months.

In separate news, Club Mundo Kids, the Spanish-language educational children’s series from Exile Content Studio, has partnered with UNICEF on a new song that celebrates schools as a safe space for children to grow and learn and help build excitement for the return to school.

The Spanish-language tune, entitled “Mi Escuela, Mi Hogar,” (“My School, My Home”) was written and produced by award-winning composer Nacho González Nappa, and was launched to celebrate World Children’s Day on Nov. 20. UNICEF reports that the COVID-19 school closures continue to affect an estimated 71 million in Latin America and the Caribbean alone.

UNICEF is collaborating with education authorities to ensure all children return to schools, where they can access services to catch up on missed classes and get support for their psychological and social well-being.

“Music helps us heal and navigate challenging moments. Latin America and the Caribbean is a region full of resilience, and we hope this song sheds some light to overcome this dramatic situation,” said González Nappa.

Founded in 2018 by former Univision chief content officer Isaac Lee, the Los Angeles and Miami-based production shingle has been creating content it deems culturally relevant to audiences in the U.S. and Latin America, in both English and Spanish.

It has produced a number of issues-driven titles such as “Un Sueño Real,” a docu-series following the inaugural players of the Real Madrid Women’s soccer team and has co-produced Diego Luna’s Netflix series “Everything Will be Fine” (“Todo Va A Estar Bien”). It also produced the Emmy and Sundance Audience award-winning documentary, “Science Fair” in addition to Netflix’s “Who Killed Malcolm X” and “The Traffickers.”