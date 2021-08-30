Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke Starring as Half-Brothers in ‘Raymond and Ray’ for Apple Studios

Apple Studios is backing “Raymond and Ray,” a new feature film that unites Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in the story of two half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The look at filial bonds was written and directed by Rodrigo García, who previously oversaw “Albert Nobbs” and “In Treatment.”

McGregor will play Raymond, while Hawke will portray Ray, both of whom grapple with the legacy of their difficult relationship with their demanding parent. According to the logline, “Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and [their father’s] funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging.”

The film will be produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Bonnie Curtis (“Saving Private Ryan”) and Julie Lynn (“Albert Nobbs”), who will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce.

“Raymond and Ray” is the latest starry Apple production. In recent months, the tech giant has unveiled several high-profile films for its Apple TV Plus streaming platform, including “Emancipation,” which unites director Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Finch” with Tom Hanks; and Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The studio recently released “CODA,” a family drama that scored a record-breaking $25 million deal after it debuted at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and also premiered “Greyhound,” a World War II drama with Hanks.

McGregor recently starred in “Halston,” earning an Emmy nomination. He next appears in Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series. Hawke appeared in Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird” to rave reviews. He will co-star in the Blumhouse horror film “The Black Phone” and in the ensemble of “Knives Out 2.”

