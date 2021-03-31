Evelyn Sakash, Daytime Emmy-Winning Production Designer, Dies at 66

Evelyn Sakash, an Emmy-winning production designer, was found dead at her New York City home on Tuesday. She was 66.

According to the Associated Press, Sakash was “known to be a hoarder” and was found under a pile of garbage. The cause of death is currently unknown, but will be determined by the New York City medical examiner’s office.

Sakash was found by her sister and a cleaning crew, who were hired to clear out Sakash’s home and look for her. She had previously been reported missing and was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020.

Sakash was a production designer and art director, having worked on films like 1990’s “Mermaids” and 2014’s “Still Alice.” In 2003, Sakash took home a Daytime Emmy for art direction for the children’s series “Between the Lions.” According to Sakash’s IMDb page, she first worked as an art director on two episodes of the television series “Search for Tomorrow” in 1986. Sakash also worked as an art director for “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” in 2006, and was the assistant art director for “Taxi” in 2004. She was a scenic artist on “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” trilogy, and a camera scenic artist for one episode of “Orange Is the New Black” in 2015.

Her production design credits begin in 1991 with “Paradise” starring a young Elijah Wood, and go on to include “Made in America” in 1993, “The Big Green” in 1995 and 1997’s “White Lies.” Sakash was also the production designer for the television movies “Of Penguins and Peacocks” and “Once in a Lifetime,” as well as the short films “A Zen Tale” and “The Beatle Fan.”