Eve Honthaner Named President of Association of Film Commissioners

Eve Honthaner has been named president of the Association of Film Commissioners International, the non-profit group that represents more than 300 film commissions.

AFCI holds two annual conferences, and serves as a gathering place where production executives can meet film officials from states and countries around the globe. The organization also helps educate film officials about the latest trends in film and TV production.

“I’m very excited about the future of the organization,” Honthaner said in an interivew. “I would like to try to just expand the focus so that we can involve the industry more and provide value for their participation.”

Honthaner served as deputy director of the California Film Commission from 2013 to 2020. She will take over from Kevin Jennings, a New Zealand film official who led the group on an interim basis since Jess Conoplia, the former president, left last fall for a job at Netflix.

She takes over as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make it difficult to hold conventions. The group’s annual Cineposium event will be held virtually this fall, but it hopes to resume in-person gatherings in 2022.

Film and TV production, meanwhile, has come back with a roar, as filmmakers around the world seek to feed the growing demand for content.

“From everybody I’ve spoken to, production is picking up,” Honthaner said. “It’s busy.”

Honthaner has worked for decades in the industry, both as a freelancer and in executive roles with Orion Pictures, DreamWorks and Legendary Pictures. She also taught for nearly 20 years at USC, and wrote two textbooks: “The Complete Film Production Handbook” and “Hollywood Drive: What It Takes to Break in, Hang in & Make It in the Entertainment Industry.”

When she was at the California Film Commission, Honthaner said she got the most satisfaction out of helping filmmakers navigate the state bureaucracy, or find a location when another one fell through.

With the new job, she’ll be applying those skills worldwide.

“I loved the idea of staying up to date on the latest changes and being able to help film offices all over the world,” she said.