Eugenio Derbez to Star in Netflix Family Film Inspired by Lotería Card Game

Eugenio Derbez will star in Netflix’s “Lotería,” a family adventure film inspired by the iconic Lotería Don Clemente card game.

The movie will be directed by Emmy nominee James Bobin (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and “The Muppets”) with a script by Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Mission Impossible III” and “Cowboys & Aliens”) and J.R. Orci (“The Blacklist” and “Fringe”) based on a story by Roberto Orci and Adele Heather Taylor.

Derbez, who appeared as Bernardo in Sian Heder’s Sundance drama hit “Coda,” will star in “Lotería” as a recently widowed father looking to bond with his children when a deck of Lotería Don Clemente cards come to life. The family end up on a globe-trotting journey to keep the deck from falling into the hands of a villainous business magnate.

Sometimes referred to as Mexican Bingo, Lotería dates back to 15th century Italy. The colorful imagery and version of the game that is played today were created and popularized Don Clemente Jacques in 1887.

Derbez will produce with Ben Odell for 3Pas and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. 3Pas just wrapped “The Valet” for Lionsgate, also starring Derbez. “Lotería” marks a reunion with the Tannenbaums (ABC’s “Home Economics and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for NBC) after they executive produced “Acapulco,” a Spanish and English-language comedy series on Apple TV Plus starring Derbez that is inspired by his 2017 comedy feature “How to Be a Latin Lover.” The two-month production wrapped in Puerto Vallarta in late June.