New Footage From Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Reveals Phastos’ Family, Gilgamesh’s Might

Marvel Studios released new footage of “Eternals” on Sunday, offering a deeper look at the latest entry in the MCU saga. The new teaser showcases the group’s various powers and abilities, while also giving fans a peek at the personal lives of the Marvel’s newest heroes.

The clip begins with Sersi (Gemma Chan) explaining the Eternals’ mission to come to Earth to protect humans from the threat of creatures named Deviants. The trailer offers a first look at the abilities of Don Lee’s Gilgamesh, featuring a shot of the character throwing a punch against a gigantic charging monster. Ikaris (Richard Madden) also uses his laser vision and flight, while Thena (Angeline Jolie) swings a golden sword to slice at an oncoming projectile of volcanic matter.

The family of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Marvel’s first openly gay superhero, is also given a spotlight in the new footage. A scene featuring the hero’s husband (Haaz Sleiman) and son meeting Ikaris — with his son excitedly claiming he’s seen him on TV — gives the trailer a heartwarming break from its action shots.

“Eternals” is directed by Chloé Zhao, who won best director at this year’s Oscars for her work helming Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland.” Along with Chan, Madden, Jolie, Henry and Lee, the film also stars Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Salma Hayek as Ajak. Kit Harington plays human Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

“Eternals” will begin its theatrical-exclusive run on Nov. 5. Watch the new footage below.