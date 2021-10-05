Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals,’ From Marvel Studios, Gets Early Film Festival Premiere in Rome

Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, has been set as the Rome Film Festival’s closing film.

The hotly anticipated third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its Italian premiere on Sunday, Oct. 24, as an event jointly hosted by both Rome Film Fest and its separately run Alice nella città youth films strand, prior to its release in Italian movie theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Disney.

The “Eternals” U.S. and U.K. release date is scheduled for Nov. 5. The film will go out in France, Germany and Sweden on Nov. 3.

Rome fest organizers said the “Eternals” premiere will have some talent in tow, but declined to specify who. Zhao was in Italy in September to attend the Venice Film Festival as a jury member.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest space outing will follow an immortal alien race, called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The heroes possess different powers and abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly.

The latest instalment in the franchise features as protagonists a team of new, never-before-seen super heroes forced to emerge from the shadows to join the fight against humanity’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants. They are portrayed by a cast comprising Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

This year’s Rome fest — which will announce its full lineup Wednesday — will be celebrating Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton with lifetime achievement awards. The fest will run Oct. 14-24.