‘Escape Room 2’ Moves Up Release to July

“Escape Room 2” has moved up its release to July.

The sequel to the 2019 psychological thriller will now debut on July 16, 2021, nearly six months earlier than its planned release date of Jan. 7, 2022.

With the box office beginning to revive after the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s possible that “Escape Room 2” moved up in the schedule to compete within the summer blockbuster timeframe. The first “Escape Room” was a hit at the box office, earning $155 million. “Godzilla vs. Kong” recently raked in the largest box office gross during the pandemic with $31 million, and this past weekend featured a fierce box office battle between “Mortal Kombat” and “Demon Slayer,” signaling to the industry that moviegoers are certainly eager to return to theaters.

The first “Escape Room” film follows six strangers who are brought together to participate in an escape room game, but soon learn they are pawns in a puzzle that could lead to life or death. The strangers solve clues and riddles to move from one horrifying scenario to the next, and eventually discover that they may have to expose their deepest, darkest secrets to survive.

Though plot details for “Escape Room 2” have not been revealed, the original film’s director, Adam Robitel, and producer Neal H. Moritz have returned for the second installment. Leads Taylor Russell and Logan Miller will also repeat their roles, joined by a cast including Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Isabelle Fuhrman, Carlito Olivero, Thomas Cocquerel and James Frain. “Escape Room 2” is executive produced by Robitel, Karina Rahardja and Philip Waley, with a screenplay by Will Honley, Maria Melnik and Daniel Tuch from a story by Honley, Christine Lavaf and Fritz Bohm.