ErosSTX Strikes Output Deal With Italy’s Leone, Reups With Australia’s Roadshow, Scandinavia’s SF

ErosSTX International has closed a strategic output deal with Italy’s Leone Film Group, the distributor behind hits “Knives Out” and “1917.”

The STX international pipeline includes Guy Ritchie’s untitled spy thriller starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett; a pair of films from Black Bear Pictures, including Neil Burger’s “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” starring Daisy Ridley and thriller “Memory,” starring Liam Neeson; aerial war epic “Devotion” from Black Label Media; and action-thriller “Cop Shop” starring Gerard Butler.

The company has also renewed multi-year output deals with Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand, The Searchers in Belgium and the Netherlands, SF Studios in Scandinavia and Vertical Distribution in Eastern Europe. All the output deals are exclusive agreements covering all STX productions and acquisitions.

“We are strategically committed to growing and supporting our robust output partnerships as we continue to expand both our production and acquisitions slate,” said STXinternational’s Laura Austin Little and John Friedberg. “Our friends at Roadshow, Searchers, SF Studios and Vertical are the most effective and successful independent distributors in their respective territories, and we are delighted to continue these longstanding partnerships. Our newest partner in Leone Film Group wonderfully complements our network of best-in-class international distributors and we welcome them to the STX family.”

“This deal confirms Leone’s strategy to grow and consolidate its position nationally and we couldn’t have a better partner to do so than STX,” said Francesco Polimanti, COO of Leone Film Group. “Both their product and their team set the standard of excellence in our industry, and we are incredibly excited to be representing them in Italy.”

The merger of STX Entertainment and Indian studio Eros International was completed in July 2020, forming the Eros STX Global Corporation, of which ErosSTX International is the U.S.-based component.

In December 2020, the company’s streamer Eros Now added 46 films and series to the platform, as first revealed by Variety.