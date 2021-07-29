Entertainment One Names Jillian Share New Co-President of Production, Film Division

Entertainment One announced that Jillian Share will join the company as co-president of production in the film division on Aug. 2.

Share will work with current president of film production Zev Forman to oversee the division’s day to day activities and expand the studio’s development and production of films based on IP from Hasbro brands, as well as other original features. Both Share and Forman report directly to president of film Nick Meyer.

Share’s previous experience includes senior positions supervising and producing features at Legendary as well as Christopher and Heather McQuarrie’s production company Invisible Ink. Her most recent position was as executive vice president of development and production for David Heyman’s studio Heyday Films.

“Jillian’s extensive production experience and strong relationships within the creative community are a great addition to our group’s leadership. As we continue to develop Hasbro’s iconic IP into features, we are also focused on complementary projects for our slate that tell unique stories from both emerging and established filmmakers. eOne has always been and remains committed to the filmmaking community, with Jillian joining Zev in leading our development and production efforts, we could not be more excited for what lies ahead,” Meyer said via press release.

“This is such an exciting time for eOne and I feel fortunate to be able to join Nick’s team as he leads the studio to new heights. It’s obviously a rare opportunity when a company already owns some of the richest IP in media but is simultaneously determined to nurture and amplify original ideas from both established and emerging creators. I cannot wait to partner with Zev in further building eOne’s trove of impressive projects,” Share added.

Popular on Variety

Upcoming projects in Entertainment One’s slate are an untitled film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” the next installment of the “Transformers” franchise, a live-action version of “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “The Starling,” “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Blue Bayou,” “Arthur the King,” “Orphan: First Kill” and a new computer-animated “My Little Pony” feature.