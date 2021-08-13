Emma Stone Confirmed to Return for ‘Cruella 2’

Emma Stone will be back for more dramatic fashions and dastardly deeds, officially closing a deal to star in the upcoming “Cruella 2.”

News of the sequel’s development broke in early June, just weeks after the live-action adaptation of the Disney animated classic opened in theaters. At the time, “Cruella” director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara were both expected to return for the new movie, but a deal was not yet done for Stone.

The live-action prequel to Disney’s animated classic “101 Dalmatians” debuted in theaters on May 28 and has since earned more than $220 million at the worldwide box office. The movie was also made available on Disney Plus via an additional $30 purchase through the streamer’s Premier Access option.

