‘The Crown’s’ Emma Corrin to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’

Fresh off her stint playing Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s period drama “The Crown,” Emma Corrin is gearing up to portray another high-society woman. The actor in talks to star in “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” a romance drama about the scandalous affair between star-crossed lovers.

Based on D.H. Lawrence’s novel, the story follows the wealthy and privileged Lady Chatterley, who finds herself married to a man she doesn’t love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate. The book was originally published in Italy and France in the 1920s, but it wasn’t printed in the United States until 1959 due to obscenity.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, whose credits include “The Mustang,” “Mrs. America” and “The Act,” will direct the film. “Life of Pi” screenwriter David Magee is set to pen the script, and 3000 Pictures, the production company founded by Elizabeth Gabler, is backing the big-screen adaptation.

Producers include Laurence Mark (“The Greatest Showman,” “Dreamgirls,” “Jerry Maguire”) and Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures (“Emma,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Corrin recently won the Golden Globe for actress in a television series (drama) for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series “The Crown.” She will next be seen opposite Harry Styles in the romantic drama “My Policeman.” Corrin also appeared in the British drama “Misbehaviour” with Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

